Jalen Ramsey Accuses Bengals Star of Spitting, NFL Will Review Incident

Jalen Ramsey erupted after Ja’Marr Chase allegedly spit in his face,

Veteran NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey blew a fuse Sunday and swung at Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, prompting Ramsey's disqualification.

After the game, the hot-headed Ramsey alleged that Chase spat in his face during the fourth-quarter sequence.

Ramsey was called for unsportsmanlike conduct as the Steelers held a lead over Cincy. The Pittsburgh Steelers won, 34-12.

"He spit on me. So, it sucked," Ramsey said.

"I don't give a f**k about football after that, respectively."

Chase denied Ramsey's allegation, though footage on social media between the two may prove damning for Chase.

"I never opened my mouth to that guy ... I didn't spit on nobody," the Bengals star said after the loss.

Chase added, "We (were) going back and forth the whole time," Chase told reporters. "So I'm sure something got under his skin."

OutKick's Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero confirmed that the NFL will review the incident.

In the season-opener, Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The league chased it with a one-game suspension for Carter.

It was a game to forget for Chase, who nabbed a measly three catches for 30 yards on 16 targets.

Tensions were high between Ramsey and Chase on Sunday.

Both players got tangled up as Ramsey first grabbed Chase’s facemask before bashing the receiver with his right hand.

Working against him, Ramsey has a history of a bad temper that has flared several times throughout his career.

In 2017, Ramsey was ejected after a fight with A.J. Green during a Jaguars-Bengals game. In 2019, he clashed on the sideline with then-Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, a moment that preceded his trade to the Rams. The following year, Ramsey was fined after a post-game altercation following the Rams’ win over the Giants.

