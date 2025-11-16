Steelers TE Bulldozes Multiple Defenders On Juggernaut Run: VIDEO

Steelers fans have been eager to see the three-year big man take off as a receiving threat with his outrageous frame.

Steelers TE Darnell Washington stands above almost everyone on the field at roughly 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds.

Washington put that juggernaut size and speed on display against the Bengals on Sunday in a run that made Clay Travis say, Good lord.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Washington on a short pass, but Washington turned it into 31 yards, bulldozing several Bengals defenders along the way. He opened with a Derrick Henry–style stiff-arm and ran through two smaller Bengals players in a grown-man frenzy.

WATCH:

Fans called it the angriest run of the NFL season, so far.

"Washington just b*tced 3 grown a** men," one fan sounded off on X.

It was the play of the Steelers-Bengals matchup, which at one point featured Pittsburgh defender Jalen Ramsey throwing a punch at Cincy's Ja'Marr Chase.

Steelers fans have been waiting for the third-year big man to break out as a receiving threat with his massive frame. Washington was a third-round pick in 2023, coming from a Georgia tight end room that also produced Brock Bowers, now a weapon for the Raiders. That’s a dangerous duo.

It was a chaotic AFC North matchup in Week 11. The aforementioned Jalen Ramsey was kicked out of the game in the second half after throwing a punch at Chase.

