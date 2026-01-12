Jalen Hurts Delivers Ice-Cold Non-Endorsement of OC Amid Offensive Wreckage

The first domino to fall in Philly will no-doubt be their OC.

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts had a chance Monday to support his offensive coordinator. He didn’t take it.

Asked whether Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo could return in 2026, the Eagles quarterback gave a non-answer that put his true feelings on the table for evaluation. And changes are undoubtedly on the way.

"It’s too soon to think about that," Hurts said when asked about the potential of Patullo's return. "I put my trust in Howie. Howie, Nick and Mr. Lurie."

That was it. No real support of Patullo by the frustrated QB. Just the front office and the owner, which, in quarterback speak, is not accidental.

The Eagles’ offense unraveled down the stretch, failing to strike on most trips to the red zone down the stretch. The passing game sputtered, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith spending weeks visibly frustrated as the unit lost its rhythm.

All season long, Patullo took the brunt of the blame for the Eagles' lackluster offense, with Hurts also taking some licks.

Patullo became a lightning rod for fan vitriol as the offense stalled week after week.

By December, local police confirmed incidents in which fans targeted Patullo’s home after losses by pelting his residence with eggs.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni spent the season shielding his coordinator. Sirianni dubbed Patullo one of the brightest minds in the league and insisted he was central to any offensive fix after OC Kellen Moore left to be the head coach of the Saints.

But Patullo’s firing is viewed internally as inevitable in the coming days, regardless of what happens with the rest of the staff.

Hurts’ omission only accelerates that reality.

By placing his trust solely in GM Howie Roseman, Sirianni and owner Jeffrey Lurie, Hurts made it clear where he believes accountability belongs.

The front office has promised a thorough review.

With the franchise quarterback making his stance known without ever naming names, Patullo’s long-defended seat has become the hottest in the building.

