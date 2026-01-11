VIDEO: AJ Brown Separated From Eagles Coach During Sideline Meltdown

A.J. Brown needed his monthly sideline flare-up and delivered on Sunday.

The Eagles wideout had to be separated after getting in coach Nick Sirianni's grill during the second quarter of Philly's Wild-Card homestand against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown appeared irked after Sirianni ran to him, urging the player to get off the field to avoid a penalty for too many men on the field.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata also appeared to be flirting with a penalty.

Sirianni's burly Italian bodyguard, Big Dom, had to pry Brown off the head coach.

"Emotions … they run high during the playoffs," Sirianni reportedly said at halftime, according to FOX's Erin Andrews.

Brown had three catches for 25 yards in the first half. Despite taking a 13-10 lead into the break, Brown boiled over after dropping two ‘catchable’ long balls thrown by Jalen Hurts.

Brown has essentially mastered the art of the sideline meltdown, turning the Philadelphia bench into a theater of the absurd whenever he isn't getting his targets.

It started in earnest during a 2023 win over the Vikings, where he sparked a viral "diva" narrative by unloading on Jalen Hurts in full view of the cameras.

By Super Bowl LIX, even a 17-0 lead wasn’t enough to keep him happy; he spent the first half in a shouting match with Sirianni before finally finding the end zone.

Brown’s antics have also taken a turn for the bizarre, like during the playoffs when he ostentatiously read a self-help book on the sideline while his team was in the trenches.

Off the field, he’s been a social media wrecking ball, labeling the Eagles' scheme a "s**t show" on Twitch and posting cryptic "using me but not using me" captions on Instagram just to keep the coaching staff looking over their shoulders.

How much more sideline theater can Sirianni and the Eagles stomach?

