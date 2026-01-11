Should Eagles Fans Read Into Nick Sirianni’s Pregame Family Moment?

There's been a lot of chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles this season, particularly about the team's offense. Reports swirled all season that star receiver A.J. Brown was frustrated with the team, which isn't exactly new for Brown. That's what made it so interesting to see head coach Nick Sirianni with two of his kids on the field before Sunday's Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the FOX NFL pregame show, the broadcast showed Sirianni on the field with his two sons, who were "having a catch." ("Have a catch" is how people in Philadelphia say "play catch," which I first learned in college at Penn State.) Sirianni and his sons were all smiles, and both kids were wearing Brown's No. 11 jersey.

I must admit, I was a bit surprised to see both of them wearing Brown's jersey. As mentioned, there's a lot of conversation among fans and the media about the relationships between Brown and his teammates, coaches and front office. There's a report that the team is open to trading Brown in the offseason after there were rumors teams called about Brown prior to the NFL trade deadline.

It's safe to say that Sirianni is privy to everything going on with Brown, and one might think that if he had a problem with Brown, he probably would have his kids choose different jerseys. Maybe it was a nod to Brown to let him know that his head coach absolutely has his back, despite the difficulties that have come up during the star receiver's tenure in Philadelphia.

In the end, a couple of kids in A.J. Brown jerseys may be nothing more than a nice family moment before a big game, but it also fits neatly into a season full of subtext. Fans can read it as quiet support, a hint at harmony, or simply two boys wearing the shirt of one of their favorite players.