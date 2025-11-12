Eagles' AJ Brown Whines About His Season Being A 'Sh-t Show' On Livestream, And He May Have A Point

AJ Brown has made complaining about his Philadelphia Eagles team and his lack of touches part of his weekly routine nowadays, and while he didn't stray from it this week, he did add some extra spice to things that is worth discussing.

Brown hauled in two catches on three targets during the Eagles' 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Through eight games this season, Brown has 31 receptions on 54 targets and three touchdowns to his name. Eight games into last season, the Ole Miss product had 39 catches on 56 targets and four touchdowns.

Brown whined about his situation in Philly last season, and with a slight dip in his numbers this year, it should come as no surprise that he's pulling the same sort of antics off the field.

In October, Brown was clearly trolling Philadelphia sports media for the simple sake of trolling, but his moaning on Tuesday night felt like it had some legitimate meaning behind it.

While playing Madden on Twitch with popular streamer Jankyrondo, Brown told viewers that if they own him in their fantasy football league, they need to drop him.

A joke about fantasy football is one thing, but Brown took his moaning to a new level later on.

When asked the simple question if all was good, Brown didn't exactly shy away from telling the world how he really feels at the moment.

"Everything good?" Brown asked, sarcastically. "No, where have you been? Family is good, everything else, no. It's a sh-t show," he continued.

As is often the case, there are two sides to this situation.

On the one hand, the Eagles are 7-2 on the year, are cruising towards winning the NFC East, and are on everyone's list yet again as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Brown showing this level of frustration in such a public way is a bit of a tough scene, given that his team is winning.

On the flip side, Brown turning into a ghost for lengthy stretches of games nearly every week is mind-boggling. Nobody has ever questioned Brown's level of talent – other than maybe the lowly Tennessee Titans, who traded him away – and him not being a key piece in Philadelphia's offense is difficult to fathom.

Brown having fewer than five catches in four of his eight games played this season feels like malpractice, and he's clearly sick of how he's (not) being implemented in the gameplan.

Also, an important side note here, but wide receivers are dramatic characters, and Brown has checked that box throughout his entire career.