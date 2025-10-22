Eagles AJ Brown Is Trolling For The Sake Of Trolling, And Philadelphia's WIP Radio Is Taking The Bait

AJ Brown isn't just elite at catching passes, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is an all-world pot stirrer, and he's gone back to his old tricks on social media.

On Tuesday, two days after hauling in two touchdowns and picking up 121 receiving yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, Brown shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read, "Using me but not using me."

In no world would it make sense for Brown's post to be in reference to his performance - he caught four passes on six targets against Minnesota - but that hasn't stopped many from speculating about the former Ole Miss star being unhappy with the Eagles.

Brown posts cryptic messages to garner attention and watch the sports media world spin it into something it's not. It's abundantly clear that's exactly what he's doing with his latest Instagram post, but Philadelphia's 94WIP Radio is still reacting as if it's something, when it's actually nothing.

It's worth mentioning that Brown and WIP Radio do have a history, and an absolutely hilarious one at that.

Back in February 2024, just a few weeks removed from Brown and the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, the wideout picked up the phone and called into the station to blast its coverage.

One of the network's hosts asked if he was a diva in the locker room and on the sidelines, and Brown didn't hold back in his response.

"I just truly feel like I’m misunderstood as a player, as a person. It gets frustrating because anything I say, anything I do, it gets magnified times ten. I get classified as a diva, I want the ball, and this and that. Blah, blah, blah," Brown said in part.

While New York sports media ranks 1A in terms of pure lunacy and is unequivocally the home to the most out-of-touch takes, Philadelphia firmly sits 1B on that list.

Brown is simply playing the same game many in the Philly media are playing, and you could easily argue that he's winning it.