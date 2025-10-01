Eagles Star WR AJ Brown Breaks Silence After Cryptic Post

Eagles star AJ Brown has caused a lot of noise over his quiet performances after four weeks of the 2025 season.

But on Wednesday, the 28-year-old stepped out to try to cool the drama around his frustrations with Philadelphia's offense and take accountability.

"Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over, that’s on me," Brown said, addressing reporters with a statement.

"My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building, not my coaches, not my quarterback, not my GM. I take full accountability."

After a two-catch, seven-yard game against Tampa Bay, Brown posted a since-deleted message quoting Mark 6:11: If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.

The timing of the verse, paired with his slump, was generally viewed as a slight toward the Eagles' bad offense. All week, football commentators have championed the idea of Brown's shipping out of Philly to join a thriving offense.

Brown pushed back on that perception.

"The tweet wasn’t directed at anyone. I have open communication with Nick [Sirianni] and KP [Kevin Patullo], I talk with them all the time. Nick FaceTimes me every Monday. That’s the relationship we have."

Brown said his frustration stems from the Eagles’ offensive standard, not from any rift, which was also the case in 2024 before they went on to win a Super Bowl.

Brown caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and 7 touchdowns (13 games) last season.

"We have a lot of talent on offense, and defense and special teams have been low-key carrying us," he added. "We just need to clean things up and get on the same page. …

Through four weeks, Brown’s numbers remain modest: 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Still, the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear he expects to rebound whenever the Eagles offense sputters.

"I’m not on the sideline saying, ‘Give me the ball.’ I’m probably the quietest one out there. I try to let the game come to me.

"When we’re struggling, I want the ball. When the game’s on the line, give it to me. I want that pressure. My teammates know that, when the game’s on the line, look at me. I’m not shying away from that."

Even so, he closed by reaffirming his commitment to Philadelphia. "Absolutely, this is home. I love it here."

Winning is the cure-all in the league, such as in the case of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles — until it's not.

