Jake Paul Offers Olympian Boxer Angela Carini A 'Fair' Fight 'Not Against A Man'

Jake Paul, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, offered Angela Carini, the Italian boxer who lost her Olympic bout against Imane Khelif, a "fair" undercard bout.

Carini faced Khelif in Olympic on Thursday in a women's boxing match, which many people believe should never have taken place.

Khelif has been banned from prior competitions for failing genetic testing. The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif after discovering that the boxer had XY chromosomes.

In a 2023 statement, IBA said: "Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competitions."

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the decision that both Khelif and another boxer who was also excluded by the IBA – Lin Yu-ting – could compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in the women's category.

On Thursday, Carini fought Khelif and Carini forfeited the match after just 46 seconds. She said after the fight that she had "never been hit so hard" in her life.

Jake Paul took to social media to first call the decision to allow Khelif to fight "sickening" and "a travesty."

Later, Paul offered Carini a chance to fight on an MVP undercard "to show the world [her] talents on a fair platform and not against a man."

Many people are coming to the defense of Carini, who worked her entire life to make it to the Olympics, only to see her dream crushed in 46 seconds in a fight that was not contested on fair grounds.

That includes Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, who said Carini is "a hero to all for backing out."

We'll see if Carini decides to take up Jake Paul on the offer.

Surely, there are many people interested in watching Carini fight on a "fair platform" as Paul suggested.

It won't take away the sting of losing her chance of winning an Olympic gold medal, for which the IOC should be ashamed, but it would at least offer her a chance at some redemption.