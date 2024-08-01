Female Who Bowed Out Against Controversial Olympian Was Fighting For Late Father, Heartbreaking Video Shows

Angela Carini, the Italian female boxer who bowed out of today's Olympics match against Imane Khelif after taking two blows to the face, was fighting for her late father in a now-viral, recently resurfaced, and heartbreaking video from months ago.

For those who missed it, Khelif is the boxer who was caught last year "pretending to be" a woman after a series of DNA tests.

The controversial boxer disposed of Carini so quickly, that if you blinked, the fight was over. Carini forfeited the fight after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds. She potentially broke her nose. She was seen crying after the match.

She was also crying earlier this year when she qualified for the Paris Olympics, which makes Thursday's scene even tougher to stomach:

Angela Carini was no match for Imane Khelif

Goodness gracious. What a time to be alive. It's just an insane world we live in.

Of course, any sane person with a brain saw this coming from a mile away. In fact, Riley Gaines called it two days ago when she warned someone could be killed if Khelif were allowed to fight.

By the way, OutKick saw this coming, too. Shocking!

From our story earlier this week:

Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting are the two fighters in question who were removed from Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023.

Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), announced the disqualifications after he met with executives to discuss "fairness among athletes and professionalism." He said that after " a series of DNA-tests ," the IBA "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Kremlev told TASS News that the tests had proven the athletes in question "had XY chromosomes and were thus excluded from the sports events."

In other words, past tests showed that Khelif and Line are males, yet the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is disregarding those past results because it does not have blanket rules regarding transgender athletes or testosterone levels.

Neither boxer has explicitly identified as being transgender, but it is suspected that both are impacted by a Difference of Sexual Development (DSD) — meaning they have both male and female genitalia — according to Reduxx.

Obviously, this morning's outcome has gone mega-viral, with folks like Riley – and Elon Musk! – calling out the Olympics for allowing Imane Khelif to compete in the first place.

The hashtag #IStandWithAngelaCarini is currently among the top trends on Twitter.