Jake Paul Calls Canelo Alvarez 'B*tch With Herpes,' After Fight Called Off

Jake Paul is not happy with Canelo Álvarez after a fight between the two was called off. Paul called the former super-middleweight champion a "b*tch… with herpes," and a sell out after reportedly pulling out of the agreed match.

On Thursday, the boxing and pop culture world went wild when it was "leaked" that YouTuber Paul would be facing one of the world's most popular (and best) boxers in Canelo Álvarez. The two had reportedly agreed on a fight and were gearing up to make the announcement as soon as next week. They even had an agreed weight class.

That is, until they didn't.

JAKE PAUL VS CANELO ALVAREZ LOOKED LIKE A DONE DEAL

Just hours later, Canelo announced that he had signed an exclusive four-fight deal with a Saudi Arabian-backed promoter that would include a highly anticipated fight against Terence Crawford later this year.

Truth be told, Jake Paul essentially got played.

And Jake should know better than anyone else that business is business, considering he's made tens of millions of dollars trolling and building up his own brand.

That hasn't stopped him from going off on Canelo though, as he posted a 2+ minute rant on his social media that brought up everything including a reported confidentiality agreement between him and Alvarez regarding their fight, while also calling Canelo a sellout.

Oh, and Jake also said that Canelo reportedly has herpes.

JAKE PAUL IS FURIOUS AT CANELO FOR BACKING OUT

If that wasn't enough, Jake guaranteed that he would out sell any boxing match that Canelo has this year.

Honestly, as much as I'm not a huge Jake Paul fan, because I absolutely despise the "pseudo" fights that he's had throughout his career (and yes, that includes the Mike Tyson one), his video call out of Canelo is damn good.

Unfortunately for Jake, though, he has zero leverage. Canelo has signed a massive four-fight deal and is expected to box Terence Crawford in September in what very well may be the biggest boxing match since Mayweather vs Pacquiao.

We'll see how Jake Paul responds with whomever his next opponent is.

