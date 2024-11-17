Undefeated Boxer Terence Crawford: Mike Tyson ‘Looked Like Trash’ In Loss To Jake Paul

Terence Crawford was not impressed by Mike Tyson.

The 58-year-old boxing legend lost to 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul by unanimous decision in an overly-hyped bout on Netflix on Friday night. It was Tyson's first officially sanctioned, professional fight in 19 years. And Crawford, the WBA super welterweight champion, took to social media to express his disappointment.

"I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy," Crawford wrote on X. "I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there."

While Crawford's words might have been a bit harsh, he's right that the fight wasn't the most exciting thing we've seen this year — or even this weekend.

Tyson landed just 18 of the 97 punches he threw compared to Paul throwing 278 punches and landing 78 of them. Accommodations were made to help level the playing field for the nearly-60-year-old boxer, including shorter rounds and heavier gloves.

Still, Tyson was noticeably worn out as the fight went on, and Paul even admitted that he eased up a bit once he realized his opponent was struggling. The crowd at AT&T Stadium even booed the boxers after the bout.

READ: Tyson Posts That He Has ‘No Regrets’ About Getting In The Ring ‘One Last Time’

So the next time they decide to hold a boxing match at a football stadium, Crawford thinks he can do a lot better. The 37-year-old from Omaha is ready to take the ring at the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium — if they'll have him.

"I think I can do 90,000 at memorial Stadium," Croawford wrote. "I think ima go on and make history just to make some of y’all mad because yall be hating."

With a perfect 41-0 record, Terence Crawford is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. If he does get to headline an event at Memorial Stadium, though, we can all agree on one thing: Let's not put it on Netflix.