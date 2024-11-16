Tyson Posts That He Has ‘No Regrets’ About Getting In The Ring ‘One Last Time’

After having some time to process what all went down on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in his loss by unanimous decision to Jake Paul, boxing legend Mike Tyson made his first post on X about his experience getting in the ring "one last time."

Sure, it wasn't the most exciting fight we've ever seen (like, at all), but it was something to see Tyson hop back in the ring, and it was without a doubt a spectacle the likes of which the sport of boxing hasn't seen in quite some time.

On Saturday afternoon, Tyson hopped on X to reflect on his experience.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson wrote. "I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time."

That line really stood out given that immediately after the fight, Tyson seemed open about getting in the ring again.

Maybe that has changed… or maybe the right opportunity or price could bring him back.

Now, the thing everyone noticed was that Tyson — like anyone — has slowed with age, but it's important to remember that he's just a few months removed from some serious medical issues.

"I almost died in June," Tyson wrote. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

While the spotlight and payday were certainly an incentive for hopping in the ring with a guy half his age like Jake Paul, Tyson made it clear that having his kids be able to see him do it meant the world.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for," Tyson wrote, before wrapping up his message with a, "Thank you."

Sure, the fight wasn't anything to write home about, and the technical issues on Netflix's side were many, but there's no denying that like he has many times throughout his career, Mike Tyson certainly got the people talking.