Jake Paul-Canelo Alvarez Fight Is Now OFF As Boxer Strikes Huge Deal

Less than 12 hours after the boxing world got turned upside down with news that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would square off against the world's most popular fighter in Canelo Alvarez, the fight has already been KO'd.

JAKE PAUL VS CANELO LOOKED LIKE A DONE DEAL

In what has been an absolutely crazy couple of days for Alvarez and the world of boxing, in which he was set to fight Terence Crawford in September, only to then have an agreement to box Jake Paul in May which could have brought in a reported $200 million for both boxers, Canelo has now signed a 4-fight deal with Riyadh Season.

The plan is for Alvarez to now box either Jermall Charlo or Bruno Surace in May, according to ESPN followed by what may very well be one of the greatest boxing fights in history when Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford in September.

"Canelo only fights real fighters," Turki Alalshiki of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority told ESPN.

According to boxing insiders, if Canelo took the Jake Paul fight, his lucrative boxing contract with the Saudis would be withdrawn.

CANELO VS TERENCE CRAWFORD COULD BE BEST FIGHT IN DECADES

Alvarez is no fool. He understands that despite the payday and hype that he vs Jake Paul would bring in for one night, that the longterm money would be with the Saudis.

Credit to Jake, however, for finally actually agreeing to face a real boxer - something that boxing fans have been ripping him about for years now. And no, a 58-year-old Mike Tyson ain't it. Meanwhile, boxing fans are ecstatic that we are finally on our way to getting Canelo vs Terence Crawford later this year, a match that truly may be the best fight since Mayweather vs Pacquiao.

