Jake Paul Encourages ‘Ring Boys’ To Send Applications To Kamala Harris Following Taylor Vs. Serrano

Thanks to Jake Paul, Kamala Harris might finally have something to do with all that time she has on her hands since she's not running the country.

Following the Katie Taylor - Amanda Serrano trilogy bout, Paul, whose company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), promoted the card, was questioned by a reporter about the promotion's decision to have ring girls present during an all-women's boxing card.

Which is kind of like asking a member of the Packers front office why the team allowed a bunch of cheeseheads to enter Lambeau.

The reporter suggested to Paul and his team that having ring girls on a female-only card could be seen as the "sexualization of women."

I have no idea who the reporter works for, but I can almost guarantee you he's got a Bluesky account.

Probably entered the press room masked and vaxxed too.

A member of Paul's MVP quickly responded to the reporter by twice asking, "Do you want ring boys?"

In a room full of laughs and disbelief, the reporter then added: "A couple of people have said, 'Why don't you have boys? Or none of them at all.' I just want to bring attention to the conversation."

Thank you for your service.

At this point, Jake Paul represented all the free world when he told the concerned reporter, "Bro, stop talking."

That he did. Likely only because he needed to thumb his way through his Threads account to see if the witches from The View liked his question. Little did he know, those old gasbags had probably been on the Ambien for hours.

Nakisa Bidarian, one of Paul's partners, couldn't keep himself from opening a verbal job posting, telling the assembled media: "If anyone wants to submit an application to be a ring boy at MVP, send it to that young man."

Jake Paul had a better idea.

"Sending it to f*cking Kamala Harris," said Paul.

One more knockout from The Problem Child.



Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com