Jake Paul Celebrates Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s Deportation with American Flag Emoji

In a surprising twist, boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was detained by ICE agents in Studio City, Calif., days after his high-profile bout against internet celebrity Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The fight was scored 99-91, 97-93 and 98-92.

Cited for entering the U.S. illegally, Chavez Jr. faces deportation to Mexico, where an arrest warrant awaits him for alleged organized crime charges, according to ESPN.

The detention follows Paul’s unanimous decision victory over Chavez Jr. in a 10-round boxing match. The fight, already steeped in rivalry, has now been overshadowed by Chavez Jr.’s legal troubles, boosting the drama between the two.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, rose to fame as a former WBC middleweight champion but has faced mockery for inconsistent performances and legal troubles.

Never one to hold back, Paul rubbed salt in the wound Thursday, dropping a lone American flag emoji as Chavez Jr.’s deportation news went viral.

If Paul wanted a victory over Chavez, he ultimately stood over him and taunted him with this celebration. Paul is unapologetic.

The provocative gesture underscores Paul’s disdain, further fueling their bitter feud and sparking heated reactions online.

Despite his growing record, Paul’s boxing career draws skepticism, with critics dismissing him as a YouTube star chasing clout in a sport that demands lifelong dedication.

Jake is still enjoying his Victory Lap.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela