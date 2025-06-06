Jake Paul: Trump And Elon Need To Cut It Out, Dems Are Laughing At Them

Jake Paul just wants everyone to get along.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer hopped on social media Thursday night to talk about what everybody else in not only the country, but the world, has chimed in on: the ongoing rift between President Trump and Elon Musk.

"One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today (as a current Republican). We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss-tweeting each other Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad," the always outspoken Paul tweeted.

Ah, yes, if we were all "more mature" like Jake Paul, everything would work out. We should add humbling to it as well, something the 11-1 "boxer" clearly is. In fact, Jake is so mature and professional in his boxing career that he has recently challenged Conor McGregor and Canelo Álvarez to fights.

I'm actually surprised Jake doesn't like the current war of words going on between Trump and Musk, considering he enjoys built-up spectacles that ultimately come up short in the end. Reminds me of his pseudo-boxing fights that he's been pushing for years.

TRUMP AND ELON HAVE BEEN GOING AT IT

Jake was a vocal supporter of Trump in the leadup to his 2024 election, frequently calling out the Democrat Party for a number of criticisms, including the rise in illegal immigration and crime.

"Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years. So, if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?" Jake tweeted ahead of the November Presidential election. In the months since, Trump and Elon Musk have become a dynamic duo, frequently spending time with each other, with Musk even joining the President for press conferences from the Oval Office.

JAKE PAUL CRITICIZED BOTH TRUMP AND MUSK'S EGOS

That all came crashing down on Thursday when the President said he was "disappointed in Elon," and questioned their friendship over the Tesla CEO's public criticism of the Trump-backed "Big, Beautiful" Congressional spending bill. The two then began calling each other out, with Musk trolling Trump by reposting old tweets in which he publicly disagreed with the same thing that he is looking to push forward through now in raising the debt ceiling.

The whole endeavor was quite hilarious to watch from afar, as social media was for sure ON ONE on Thursday in the "grab your popcorn" type spectacle.

Apparently for Jake Paul, he only likes it when the attention is on him, as he offered no real solution to the Trump-Musk saga.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT JAKE PAUL'S COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow