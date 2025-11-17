Jaelan Phillips REALLY Did Not Like Being A Miami Dolphin

Tell us how you really feel, Jaelan!

I'm sure plenty of you are aware by now, but the Miami Dolphins are a bit of a clown show.

From the organization down to the coaching staff and even (at times) some of the fanbase, it's hard to imagine anything good happening to the Dolphins as a franchise for the foreseeable future.

I can say these things because I am a fan, but it is interesting to hear someone who was on the inside speak out about it as well.

That's where Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips comes in.

Phillips was a former first-round draft pick and all-rookie in Miami, but he was traded to Philly earlier this season when his now former team realized they needed to blow things up and start over (a familiar refrain in South Florida).

And Phillips wasn't exactly shy about letting his initial feelings about the change of scenery be known.

Alrighty then, Jaelan! Tell us how you really feel.

But the fun doesn't stop there.

After a banner night on Sunday which featured his first sack in The City of Brotherly Love, Phillips doubled down on his assertions that the trade was "literally the best thing that ever happened" to him.

Phillips played college football in Miami for the Hurricanes, and was drafted by the Dolphins, so he has spent a large chunk of his life in South Florida.

But the minute he gets out of the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium, he feels like a new man.

This is representative of the latest of a long list of indictments on this sordid franchise.

A player they drafted and molded into a respected pass rusher in the NFL couldn't wait to fly north and join a different organization.

And you know what? I'm sure if the Dolphins were winning, he would be singing a much different tune.

Part of me is happy for Phillips.

He gets to be the "missing piece" on an already championship-caliber defense, and he has a legitimate shot at winning a ring this season.

But it also stings to see yet another disgruntled former Dolphin torch his old home on the way out.

C'est la vie, Dolphins fans. This isn't anything new.