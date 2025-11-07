Miami Dolphins Attempt To Turn Season Around With MAJOR Locker Room Move

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of yet another rebuild, this time jettisoning long-time general manager Chris Grier and trading former first-round draft pick Jaelen Phillips to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Fins are 2-7, sitting at the bottom of the AFC standings, and face a ton of tough decisions at the end of the season with regard to the futures of coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Management is well aware that some changes need to be made, so they went with the tried and true method of "remodeling" the locker room.

That's it, folks!

If you're the betting kind, I would throw all your money on the Dolphins to turn this thing around and make the playoffs at the very least.

In all seriousness, the same thing happened a few seasons ago when the ping-pong table was removed from the locker room as well, and it had little to no effect on the fortunes in Miami either.

It's just another example of the culture crumbling in South Florida, as is the case when a franchise is so used to losing as this one has been for the past few decades.

According to a Palm Beach Post article, most of the players are either unaware as to who made the call to ditch the Pop-A-Shot machine, or they're being incredibly tight-lipped with any information about the whereabouts of the thing.

"I think there’s a lot of furniture being moved around here," wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said when asked about the machine in question.

That's really burying the lead there, Jaylen, but thank you.

The fine folks on X aren't so convinced that this is the cure-all the Dolphins needed either, and they had their fun in the comments section at Miami's expense.

Hopefully, the next GM in South Florida starts installing game machines in the locker room that are even somewhat correlated with football.

Inflatable football targets, Madden, or even NFL Blitz would work better than Pop-A-Shot.

Either way, the Dolphins' first game of the post-Pop-A-Shot era is against the Buffalo Bills, so if any improvements are made thanks to the recent locker room renovations, we will know fairly quickly.

If you're a Fins fan, though, I wouldn't hold your breath.

You probably would've been dead 20 years ago if that were the case anyway.