Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick Inadvertently Roasts The Hell Out Of City Of Miami

Unfortunately, Minkah is absolutely correct in his assessment of Miami

Being a diehard sports fan and living in a city that doesn't revolve around their sports teams isn't always easy.

I've lived in South Florida for much of my life and the consensus, both within the city limits and in the national conversation, is that there are more things to do down here than watch sports (other than hockey, ironically enough).

Sure, going to the beach is nice, and we have plenty of nightclubs and entertainment options down here if you're into that sort of thing.

But I've always been super romantic about living in a city where the entire community is centered around their favorite local sports team.

Miami Dolphins' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick all but confirmed my suspicions about the sports credentials of Dade County in his press conference ahead of the Fins' game in Madrid on Sunday.

Yep, just as I suspected. Of course, the average Miami resident wouldn't be able to spot their team's starting free safety walking down the street on Biscayne Boulevard.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Dolphins back in 2018, but was traded to the Steelers after just two seasons in South Florida.

His time in Pittsburgh is maybe what gave him the false impression that people down here actually give a damn about their football players out in public.

Places like the Steel City, among others, worship their sports teams.

Football is like a religion to Steelers fans, while it's more of a hobby to Dolphins supporters.

It probably doesn't help that the Fins have been largely irrelevant since the turn of the millennium; winning cures everything.

It's also probably why a bunch of South Florida watering holes like the Elbo Room keep getting taken over by Buffalo Bills fans.

The fine folks on X generally agree with Minkah here, echoing the sentiment that South Florida is more a tourist trap than a football town.

Maybe someday, if the Dolphins build a winning product with any sort of consistency, players like Minkah Fitzpatrick will have to wear a fake mustache to go eat at Flanigan's in peace.

But that would require the franchise to actually care about becoming elite, so I won't hold my breath.