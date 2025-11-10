Mike McDaniel Didn’t Just Beat the Bills, He Trolled Buffalo All the Way Down A1A

The Miami Dolphins turned in one of the more shocking performances of the season on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, taking a sledgehammer to their divisional foes, the Buffalo Bills.

Considering the Fins limped into the matchup at 2–7 and had just fired their GM, while the Bills were battling for AFC East supremacy at 6–2, that 30–13 final score likely turned a lot of heads when it hit the wire around 4 p.m.

While the Dolphins might’ve quietly been eyeing the No. 1 pick in next April's NFL draft, I can say as a Miami fan and South Florida resident that exorcising those Orchard Park demons felt damn good.

No one felt as good about it as Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, though, and he may have taken to the streets to rub it in the visiting fans' faces a little after the game.

I know AI has gotten pretty crazy, but that looks A LOT like McDaniel, and it also feels like something the guy would do.

It was the question burning up South Florida for the past 20 hours when our intrepid beat reporters finally asked the embattled head coach if it was, in fact, him cruising down A1A to blow off some steam.

McDaniel didn't exactly deny the rumors when given the chance.

So, with that non-answer, I'm willing to say "case closed" on this one.

Well done, coach! Perhaps you've earned another year in your team-issued joggers!

But the real question few people are asking is this: What the hell are all these Bills fans doing at one of our oldest and most treasured South Florida institutions?

For the uninitiated, these lowlife Buffalo chose to "congregate" at a place called the Elbo Room.

If you're a hockey fan and have been following the exploits of the Florida Panthers the past few years, you're familiar with this establishment. But if you haven't, I'll fill you in.

The Elbo Room is bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach that opened in 1938. It's one of the oldest bars in Broward County and is somewhat of a staple in the South Florida community.

With that in mind, does anyone want to tell me why it looked like this on Sunday?

I want to puke. This is why no one takes South Florida seriously when it comes to sports fandom.

Imagine something like this happening in Pittsburgh, Boston, or Green Bay! These people would get sent home on a stretcher.

But, no, Dolphins fans just let their iconic landmark get taken over by a bunch of fat Buffalo fans with wing sauce stains on their Jim Kelly jerseys.

This isn’t exactly a rare sight at the Elbo Room — apparently, the bar’s owner is a bit of a double agent and a massive Bills fan.

Naturally!

I'm tired of living in a city that has no identity or pride in its sports teams.

Send these snowbirds back to their iced-over hellholes and put up a "no vacancy" sign at the state line.

And while we're at it, let's start playing some winning football again, though that might be too much to ask.