Attacker In Horrifying Ravens Fan Attack Case Learns His Fate

Baltimore Ravens fan Jack Callis won't spend more time behind bars.

Callis was arrested on charges of first degree aggravated assault and three second degree assault charges after he attacked two Commanders fans after a game in October.



The video is nothing short of horrifying. One of the victims appears to get knocked out and could have easily been more seriously hurt if he hit his head going down.

Jack Callis reaches plea deal.

Callis faced more than 50 years in prison, but he won't get close to that. He reached a plea deal that includes the following, according to Stephon Dingle:

10 years with all of it suspended other than 105 days he's served.

Five years of probation.

He has to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Attend AA and anger management and do community service

He's not allowed to profit off the video.

An attorney representing one of the victims said they were "happy" with the outcome of the plea deal. The judge also tore into Callis for embarrassing the city, according to Dingle.

All things considered, it seems like Callis is getting off pretty easy. Doing 105 days in jail when he was facing up to 55 years is getting off light.

Hopefully, Callis uses this as a learning experience, and gets the help he clearly needs. People who run around attacking strangers over a football game are a danger to society and must be treated as such.

Whether that's rehab or time behind bars, something must be done. Now, he has been sitting for months in jail and will enter rehab for substance abuse issues.

There's simply no excuse for his actions, and while he didn't get hit with serious time, he's still going to learn that actions have consequences. Don't hurt innocent people and everything will be fine. It's insane that even needs to be said. Let me know what you think of the plea deal at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.