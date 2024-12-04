Judge Makes Major Ruling In Horrifying Ravens Fan Attack Case

Jack Callis will continue to sit behind bars after allegedly attacking two young men.

Callis has been in custody since October after turning himself in on charges of first degree aggravated assault and three second degree assault charges. He faces up to 55 years in prison.

He's accused of brutally and savagely attacking two Washington Commanders fans following the Ravens/Commanders game.

He will now wait for trial in jail.

Judge makes major ruling in Jack Callis case.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda A. Tanner ruled Callis will await trial in jail citing a danger to public safety due to cocaine and alcohol abuse, according to The Baltimore Banner. Tanner also scolded Callis' defense for "what was presented" during the bail hearing.

"Instead of using the time to tell me what’s new and what’s available, it was just a catfight today. I’m just incredibly disappointed in what was presented by counsel," the judge explained when making the rule, according to the same report.

Following Callis' arrest, state attorney Ivan Bates released a statement that his "office is committed to ensuring that justice is served, and we are proceeding with this case with the seriousness it deserves. Repeat offenders cannot create chaos and violence unchecked in our streets."

It appears he is taking that statement seriously because Calls will now remain behind bars until he goes to trial or some kind of plea agreement is reached. It's clear the state isn't playing games with him after he allegedly attacked two people and allegedly seriously injured one.

Callis is due back in court on February 3, according to The Baltimore Banner. Keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.