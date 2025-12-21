J.J. McCarthy Leaves Vikings Game With Possible Fractured Hand As Durability Issues Continue To Haunt

Vikings quarterback has missed most of his career due to knee, ankle and concussion injuries

J.J. McCarthy is injured. Again.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback left Sunday's game against the New York Giants in the first half with an apparent hand injury. And then the club ruled him out to start the second half.

McCarthy Hit Hand Against Helmet

The injury may have happened on a sack when an unblocked rusher crushed McCarthy and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. It's also possible McCarthy suffered the injury when he hit his hand on the helmet of an onrushing Giants player.

It's not the touchdown that is the most problematic for the Vikings.

The big issue came when trainers on the sideline checked him, and it was clear McCarthy was in clear pain.

And the issue was on his right hand which is a problem because McCarthy is righthanded.

So, yes, impossible for him to throw.

And what comes next might be depressing for the team because OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao believes the reaction McCarthy showed when being examined by trainers strongly suggests he fractured his hand.

Dr. Chao, the former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers and founder of Sports Injury Central, said the worry is that McCarthy suffered a metacarpal fracture.

That would have been confirmed at the stadium with an X-Ray. And it's clear McCarthy is dealing with an injury that prevents him from playing.

Bone fractures in the hand often require surgery. And they typically take multiple weeks – 6 to 8 – to heal. So McCarthy's season may be over if the concerns are confirmed.

This, of course, is a major disappointment to both the quarterback and the Vikings. That's because McCarthy has been frustratingly been unable to stay on the field so far in his career.

He missed his entire rookie season because of a knee injury.

Then he missed five games from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2 with an ankle injury.

Then he missed another start against the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion.

And the problem with this growing durability issue is that McCarthy needs to play to get better. But he cannot play if he's often hurt.

The second-year player who has played only eight games before Sunday's game had struggled early in the year but was starting to gain some clarity of late.

Further clarity might have to wait until next season.