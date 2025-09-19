ProFootballDoc: McCarthy And Fields Sitting Goes Beyond Injuries

Medical expert claims Vikings and Jets are 'hiding behind health' to protect underperforming starters

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not playing on Sunday because of a high ankle sprain and Justin Fields has been ruled out of the Jets game on Sunday against Tampa Bay and it all makes sense because of injuries. But there could be more.

OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao saw how the Vikings and Jets handled the status of their two starters and immediately noticed a familiar NFL pattern: Teams using injuries to actually bench struggling players.

Fields Ruled Out Before Protocol Complete

"Aaron Glenn all but ruled Justin Fields out on Monday," Dr. Chao said. "And by Wednesday, he ruled him out."

And, sure enough, Fields is in the concussion protocol. But to have ruled Fields out so early in the week had nothing to do with the protocol.

"Nobody gets cleared until Friday or Saturday," said Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central. "Why'd you rule him out on Wednesday?

"You rule him out because you're basically telling Justin Fields, ‘Take care of yourself, my friend. You’re good, you're our starter. We have to get [assurance] here with Tyrod Taylor. It's massaging the situation. The reality is if Justin Fields doesn't practice, Tyrod Taylor gives you a better option. That's the reality of it."

Tyrod Taylor Has An Opportunity

This is also the reality of it: If Taylor plays better than Fields did the first two games – Fields is 32nd in the NFL in passing yards per game at 122.5 while the Jets are winless – Glenn might have to think about a permanent switch.

Ironically, Tyrod Taylor has been on the opposite side of such a situation.

In 2020, he suffered a punctured lung when a team physician made a mistake administering a pain-killing injection. So coach Anthony Lynn sat Taylor while telling reporters Taylor remained the starter.

Then Justin Herbert played well in his debut. So Taylor sat again the next week. And Herbert played well again.

And soon, Lynn wasn't telling reporters that Taylor was the starter anymore.

Dr. Chao: McCarthy Injury Not Severe

"The stronger one this week is J.J. McCarthy," Dr. Chao said. "He finished the game and then was basically immediately ruled out for this week by [coach] Kevin O'Connell."

Indeed, O'Connell told reporters on Monday that McCarthy had a sprained left ankle and likely wasn't playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So, yeah, the much-anticipated Carson Wentz versus Jake Browning matchup was thus set.

Dr. Chao is not treating McCarthy. But he studied the tape of the injury and doesn't believe it to be severe. Sources are suggesting McCarthy could miss 2-4 weeks.

O'Connell Helping J.J. McCarthy

"Kevin O'Connell is smart to do that," Dr. Chao said. "Why? This kid's drinking from the fire hose. Seven horrific quarters, one good quarter. I can't put him out there without practice for his own protection.

"I don't want to bench him. He can't be benched after two games. We haven't lost faith in him. This is a way to protect him from himself and protect his confidence going forward, and give him a breather from drinking from the fire hose."

And an understanding of this is necessary:

Dr. Chao has explained what he calls "hiding behind health" in the past. A guy who is underperforming is somewhat injured, and a coach uses that to sit the player at least for a time.

"I'm not saying the injuries are made up," Dr. Chao said. "I'm saying they're using the injuries to their advantage. I'm not saying J.J. McCarthy's not tough. I'm not saying he wouldn't play through it. He finished the game."

But to suggest McCarthy couldn't play through this injury is questionable.

Mahomes, Allen, Stafford Would Play

Two years ago, Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in a divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Did he get ruled out on a Monday?" Dr. Chao asked.

He never missed a down throughout the rest of the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. And that's the point of hiding behind health. If struggling players get hurt, they sit.

Good players?

"If this were Matt Stafford with the same ankle sprain, he starts this week," Dr. Chao said. "If this were Josh Allen, then Josh Allen starts this game. You get what I'm saying?

"It's not negative to J.J. McCarthy. It's actually complimentary to Kevin O'Connell. This is what [smart] teams do."