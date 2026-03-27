Tom Izzo, Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes Realize College Sports Are ‘Broken’—But They Love It Too Much To Leave

In an era defined by NIL money and transfer portal chaos, these coaching legends admit the game is broken—yet they refuse to quit what they love.

Coaches such as Tom Izzo, Rick Barnes and Rick Pitino might be old. They might be stubborn. But one thing is clear—they still love college basketball, no matter how messy the job has become.

For some, walking away felt like the smart move. Escape the daily stress of NIL and the transfer portal. Stop worrying about how much money it takes to land a player, or how recruiting has essentially turned into year-round free agency.

Over the past few years, it’s been fair to wonder how much longer some of these coaches would stick around.

We’ve already seen legends step aside. Mike Krzyzewski. Tony Bennett. Jay Wright. Others have chosen peace over chaos.

But not everyone is ready to leave. So why is Tom Izzo still on the sidelines?

Call it stubbornness. Call it pride. Maybe it’s just a belief that there’s still a right way to do things—even in a system he admits is flawed.

"I keep coming back because I'm stubborn and dumb. I just kind of... I still think there's a right and wrong way to do things," Izzo explained on Thursday. "I think what you got here is you got a lot of people that have done it the right way. Even you got the older and you got the younger.

"I don't know what keeps me in it. I do question it sometimes. I'm not ready to give into the system, even though I think the system is completely broken."

And yet, he’s still here.

That same passion shows up in Rick Pitino, who knows exactly what life looks like without coaching, and wants no part of it.

"I think, because I spent two years without it, I think the lifestyle that I was leading was certainly, I shouldn't complain about it. But I just missed it every single day I was out of it," Pitino explained. "So I realized there's no reason to try and get out because I knew how much I missed it.

"Sometimes when you retire, like a lot of coaches are doing that, Jay Wright, whoever, they certainly can get back in if they want. Once they get out, they usually don't get back in. I'd like to stay in as long as I can. As long as God is willing to give me good health, I'd like to stay in it as long as I can."

They've Accepted College Sports Are Broken, But That Doesn't Detour Them

For coaches in their seventies, this isn’t about chasing money or adapting to every new rule, it’s about something deeper. When the game is in your blood, walking away isn’t that simple.

And it’s not like they’ve lost their edge. Izzo, Pitino, Kelvin Sampson and Barnes have all led their teams back to the Sweet Sixteen, proving they can still win in this new era.

Sure, the chaos is real. NIL has no guardrails. The transfer portal has reshaped rosters overnight. What used to be recruiting now feels like constant roster management.

The system might be broken, with more changes than actual answers on how to fix the current problems. But with good leadership inside their athletic department, that stress level can at least be reduced enough that it outweighs the negatives.

"Well, he's right. We know it's broken. We know that," Rick Barnes said about Tom Izzo's ‘stubborn’ comments. "We've always had to adjust and adapt. I always kid around, the NIL now stands for: 'now it's legal.'

"But back in the day when I first got into this, I think my first year, there were no recruiting periods. If you wanted to go out and recruit every day of the year, you could. You could call anybody, do whatever you wanted to do. Then they started putting in days when you had to — it made some people actually work."

Anyone paying attention saw this coming. But instead of building a system with structure, decision-makers rolled out NIL without boundaries, and now they’re scrambling to contain it.

We’ve seen the fallout play out publicly, from coaches arguing over roster spending to the growing frustration across the sport.

In reality, this was going to be a disaster from the start, dating back to Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban trading jabs about the price of Texas A&M's roster, and a Reddit user named ‘Sliced-Bread’.

And while those within college athletics beg Congress and President Trump for help, some coaches, like Rick Barnes, are just pushing through and enjoying the job they love.

"I just know there's so many people that I was around who saw this coming, but it never got fixed… But I love coaching basketball."

Because of that love, college athletes are better for having these coaches who are still around and being stewards of the game.