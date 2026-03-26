LSU Is Bringing Back Will Wade, Four Years After Firing Him For NCAA Violations And FBI Wiretaps

Fired for scandal, floated for a return—LSU’s Will Wade saga shows just how far programs will go when winning is the only thing that matters.

Is it all that surprising that LSU is hiring basketball coach Will Wade after it fired him four years ago for Level I NCAA violations — ones that included being caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a "strong a** offer" tied to recruiting?

Of course not.

This is the same group that’s been quietly working to put the band back together in Baton Rouge, leaning on familiar faces from McNeese State — people who once oversaw Will Wade.

Over the past month, there’s been a significant push from LSU power brokers, along with a governor who publicly torched former AD Scott Woodward during a government press conference, to explore whether Wade might've been ready for a return.

On Wednesday, NC State officials presented Will Wade with a counter-offer to LSU's, which the head coach did not agree to. Now, a return to LSU will formally happen over the next 24 to 48 hours, with the Tigers having to fire Matt McMahon first.

Wade then reportedly no-showed a second meeting scheduled with NC State officials.

Then, on Thursday around noon, Will Wade agreed a seven-year deal to return to LSU.

Through all the smoke that the former LSU coach had been peddling to local reporters following NC State's loss in the NCAA Tournament, there were back-channel communications to gauge his interest in returning to the Bayou.

During his one year out of college basketball, Wade clamored for any opportunities that would allow him back into the game. So, would it surprise you to know that former McNeese State President Wade Rousse, who signed off on Wade getting his public rehabilitation job, is now the President at LSU?

There is no shame when it comes to college athletics. And that's why, most of the time, teams enthralled by this type of public perception chaos are successful.

You do remember Governor Jeff Landry, right? The man who has installed himself as the godfather of LSU athletics would've taken Will Wade back last season before he took the NC State job, if not for Scott Woodward being against it.

Well, Woodward is gone as athletic director, and Landry might just become the most popular governor in college athletics history, for at least one group of fans, as LSU has pulled off one of the most fascinating moves we've seen in recent memory.

LSU officially announced the hiring of McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer, Wade's former boss, to essentially oversee basketball for the Tigers, though the title will look different. I think you've put things together so far, which is such a wild story that it perfectly encapsulates this era of college athletics.

Wade's $5 million buyout at NC State would decrease to $3 million on April 1, though this was never going another week with the public eye beaming down on the Tigers.

All the while, CURRENT LSU head coach Matt McMahon was wondering whether the deal with Wade could be settled, or did he need to work on attacking the transfer portal that opens in two weeks.

Turns out, McMahon is going to get his buyout, and then start looking for a new job.

See how crazy this sounds? Oh, and we obviously can't forget about NC State, with athletic director Boo Corrigan having to look for his third head coach in three years.

A Bayou Revival, With Lane Kiffin And Will Wade. This Ought To Be Interesting

So, LSU will pay the buyouts for McMahon and Wade, and then turn around to fund Will's contract along with the financial resources needed to secure a basketball team that could actually contend in the SEC next season.

I swear, if memory serves me correct, that Governor Landry was complaining about how much money the school owed Brian Kelly when it decided to fire him. But, that's the price you pay for wanting to hit a few home runs and send a jolt of electricity through the athletic department.

Honestly, I can't say that I blame LSU. It's maybe not the most financially-wise decision we've seen in college athletics, but the amount of PR this athletic department will get with Wade, football coach Lane Kiffin and women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey roaming the halls will be worth the price.

The outside world might've thought LSU was done with the theatrics when the Kiffin smoke finally cleared just two months ago.

Turns out, it was just Phase 2 of the plan to reinvigorate the Tigers.

Will Wade is headed back to LSU, and college basketball only gets crazier.