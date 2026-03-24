Hubert Davis Out: North Carolina Faces Pressure To Hit Home Run, Will Take Swing At Major Names Like Donovan

UNC can’t afford another 'safe' hire—this search needs star power, not nostalgia. Tar Heels need to go outside the family.

After losing to VCU in what was another early exit for the North Carolina basketball program in the NCAA Tournament, the decision to move on from Hubert Davis was essentially made, it just took an extra four days.

But it was how the Tar Heels would negotiate the public perception firing that took up a majority of the time since that loss last week.

North Carolina obviously did not want to make a mess out of firing a Chapel Hill legend, but in the end, this turned into a standoff relating to Hubert Davis wanting to remain the UNC coach.

Hubert Davis remaining the head coach was not in the best interest of Tar Heel basketball. At least that was the thought process of outgoing AD Bubba Cunningham and those who cut the checks around Chapel Hill, along with incoming athletic director Steve Newmark.

"This was not an easy decision because of Hubert's tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level," AD Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, following an email sent out to assistant coaches, along with support staff, Hubert Davis released his own statement regarding the move made by UNC.

"Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill. My desire was to continue to coach here," Davis said. "This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff.

"I am very proud of what we were were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future."

One of, if not the biggest, issues for North Carolina was going to be fundraising for next season's roster. Those who help fund the basketball program, outside UNC's revenue-sharing, were hellbent on the school making a change.

"There was no way the administration was going to be able to raise enough money from outside sources, especially from those who have a vested interest in the basketball team's success with the amount of money they give on a yearly basis," one source close to the basketball program told OutKick on Monday.

"This was going to be a problem if Hubert was brought back for next season. We are in such a cut-throat era, and those who help pay for the roster made it clear that they had lost faith. When that happens, it's over. That's the world we live in, especially nowadays when you rely on that outside money."

How Many People Will Be Involved In UNC Search? It's Tricky

When the outside threats start making their way into the building, the ones making the ultimate decisions are left to face the ultimatum. Now, the pressure is not only on both Bubba Cunningham and Steve Newmark, but also those on the Board of Trustees.

There will also be the conundrum of how many people will be involved with this search. If UNC is going to land someone capable enough of leading such a storied program, there can only be so many cooks in the kitchen.

UNC will be in this same spot in a few years, trying to put together a buyout that will suffice the representation of said coach, if they do not figure out who is making the ultimate decisions.

Inside Carolina was the first to report Davis being out at North Carolina.

You paid nearly $10 million for Bill Belichick, so let's not act as if North Carolina doesn't have money to spend on its most popular sport.

Following their second straight year of bowing out in the NCAA Tournament first round, the writing was on the wall. Even without Caleb Wilson on the court due to injury, the product did not meet the expectations of those around the program paying for appearances in at least the Sweet Sixteen.

And yes, contending for the national championships at North Carolina on a yearly basis is the goal, though that is not going to always be the case in this new era of college athletics. Thanks to rev-sharing and NIL, there are plenty of schools willing to spend the money needed on a roster to compete for titles.

There is also a wrinkle to this coaching search.

There will be a change in leadership at athletic director, with Steve Newmark taking over for Bubba Cunningham on July 1st.

Newmark, who will have a major role in hiring the next basketball coach for North Carolina, thanked Davis for his time at UNC, which dates back to Hubert's playing days in Chapel Hill .

"Hubert cares deeply for our university, and it has been inspiring to watch him instill that love and Tar Heel tradition into the players he has coached.

While some programs will steer more monetary resources to the football program over basketball, I would imagine the donors who help fund the roster on a yearly basis are more concerned with hoops compared to what Bill Belichick is trying to accomplish on his college tour.

After winning the ACC regular season title in 2024, this looked like a team potentially turning the corner. But coupled with two early exits each of the past two years, along with pressure from boosters and those close to the program, it all finally caught up with Hubert Davis.

After making the national title game in his first season at the helm after taking over from Roy Williams, the now former head coach could never find solid footing in Chapel Hill, even with a roster that looked on paper like it should've been contending for titles.

UNC Swinging For The Fences: Billy Donovan, Jay Wright, Brad Stevens?

Do you remember the hiring process for football coach Bill Belichick? Yeah, that one did not start and end with athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

There were forces within the UNC board of trustees that decided it was in their best interest to start kicking the can on potential candidates, while the athletic director conducted his own search.

What I am implying is that this search for a new head coach most likely started over previous months. Actually, I can guarantee you that donors, or outside influencers, were already in contact with agents close to some of the biggest names in basketball.

Why? Because this is not the type of job that you swing and miss out on multiple candidates. North Carolina is the bluest of bloods in college basketball, so being embarrassed by someone turning them down is not in their best public perception interest.

So who does North Carolina target in its search to fill one of the best perceived jobs in the country?

Multiple sources tell OutKick that UNC will force Brad Stevens, Billy Donovan, Jay Wright and a few others to turn them down.

The list could also include Nate Oats, Todd Golden, and others who've had success at the college level, though Florida AD Scott Stricklin has made it clear to those around college basketball that a third extension is coming for his head coach.

Would the former Villanova coach come out of retirement after leaving the game following the national championship in 2022? Probably not, but making sure he's not interested in getting back in the game is your first priority. Remember, there aren’t many names that are going to be ‘home-run’ hires for the folks helping fund your roster, and especially a rabid fan base.

Remember how the Kentucky search went in 2024 when John Calipari and the Cats' settled for a divorce?

The Wildcats can act as if Mark Pope was their first choice, but they at least reached out to others to gauge their interest before "formally" offering the job to the former BYU coach.

This is the exact same blueprint that North Carolina is using, as we speak. See who is interested, from a "whale" standpoint, then work your way down the list.

Don't Listen To Folks Who Don't Understand College Basketball

And for the love of all that's good, don't take the advice of a television pundit like Stephen A. Smith and hire Kenny "The Jet" Smith.

North Carolina doesn't need to keep things in "The Family" to have success, and maybe this basketball program needs a shot of outside Chapel Hill adrenaline.

This program can have all the money in the world for its roster, but if you don't have the coaching that goes with it, you might as well be burning money.

No, I'm not implying Mark Pope is not a good basketball coach. I'm implying that money won't just buy you a championship in a year. It took Todd Golden three years to win a championship at Florida.

Maybe North Carolina doesn't need to actually hit a home run with its hire. Maybe they hit a double that can turn this program around.

But, if you're going to make this move, you better have someone that carries weight with their name. No offense, but this is North Carolina basketball.