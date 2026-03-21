Hubert Davis' Future At North Carolina Is Being Discussed, As Boosters Have Checked Out. Decision Looming

After a shocking NCAA Tournament loss to VCU, North Carolina leaders and boosters are questioning Hubert Davis’ future as discussions intensify over a potential coaching change in Chapel Hill.

After an embarrassing loss to VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Hubert Davis and North Carolina find themselves at a crossroads regarding his future in Chapel Hill.

There had already been serious concerns about whether Davis could turn the UNC program back into a national championship contender, but now those questioning his ability to get the job done have grown increasingly frustrated.

Since blowing a 19-point lead to VCU, sources have told OutKick that boosters who help fund the basketball program outside rev-share have found themselves questioning the return on investment, along with taking the chance on what Hubert would be able to do with another influx in additional funding.

Athletic director Bubba Cunningham continues to meet with top officials since the loss to VCU to discuss the magnitude of making this decision and launching a coaching search that would be the hottest in college basketball.

UNC Needs Boosters, And That's A Problem If ‘Hope’ Is Lost

One of the problems with funding another massive hire, along with the budget needed to field a superb roster, is the amount of money currently being spent on Bill Belechick's football program.

Sure, if given enough incentives that North Carolina basketball could get back to a point of contending yearly for a title with the right hire, boosters would be more than willing to help fund the transition.

But, they also need guarantees that the pool candidate would garner some of the biggest names in college basketball. That part won't be a problem, according to multiple agents who spoke with OutKick.

This would be the most sought-after position in recent memory, given schools like Duke and Virginia have gone with immediate hires that were already in place at each school.

For Hubert Davis, who is a UNC legend, this is obviously not how he saw his tenure playing out in Chapel Hill. Yes, he was given the job when Roy Williams retired, but the thought process around UNC was that he would have them competing for a title on a consistent basis. He has an overall record of 125-54 with four NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four appearance in his first season.

If Hubert Davis were to return, it would take a large amount of convincing that he could turn this ship around. Sure, the UNC head coach could not help the fact that star player Caleb Wilson was injured towards the end of this season, which forced him to miss the NCAA Tournament as well.

There are multiple meetings taking place this weekend with UNC officials, which include AD Bubba Cunningham, incoming AD Steve Newmark (who is taking over the role) and UNC's Chancellor.

We should find out over the next 48 hours if North Carolina is going to make a move, with a national coaching search that would attract some of the biggest names in the sport if the move is made.

Stay tuned, as all eyes are on Chapel Hill.