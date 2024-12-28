It's Time Athletes Have Armed Security Guards At Their Homes

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, another professional athlete had his house broken into while playing an away game and now the FBI is getting involved.

Last night, Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Dončić was traveling with the team to Phoenix to play the Suns when his house was broken into and burglarized, his business manager told ESPN.

"No one was home at the time, and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Lara Beth Seager told the media outlet. "Luka has filed a police report, and an investigation is ongoing."

It's the latest high-profile athlete who has had his house broken into in recent weeks, along with big names like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Bobby Portis and more.

ATHLETES NEED TO HAVE ARMED SECURITY AT THEIR HOUSES

Honestly, if I'm a semi-popular or well-known athlete, it's time to start putting armed guards or someone with a firearm's license in my house while I'm away. Not only is it a safety issue for these athletes' families, but also for their valuables as well.

And if someone doesn't want to go the route of paying for security, is it that hard to give the keys to a couple of your buddies and let them stay at your house while you're gone?

"Alright fellas - you can watch the games on the 92-inch Plasma, eat anything you want and drink whatever alcohol you so desire. Your only responsibility is to protect the house and if someone dares come in that isn't supposed to be there, let 'em have it."

Patrick Mahomes literally signed a contract for $450 million, Burrow for $275 million, and Luka Doncic signed a five-year extension for $215 million. CLEARLY these guys can afford to have someone in their house watching it who is armed and ready to defend it if need be.

That's what Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does, and he's happy to boast about it as well!

LEAGUES ARE TELLING ATHLETES TO INCREASE THEIR SECURITY PRESENCE

"[These burglaries] are a little too close for my comfort… So we got personal security to take care of all of that," Tua said earlier this month when asked by a reporter about the increase in athlete break-ins. "Just let it (be) known they are armed, so I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice."

So far, Tua's house hasn't been broken into and rightfully so. Why would burglars go to a house and have a very bad day when they can just go to another athlete who may not even have an alarm system? Criminals are dumb, but they aren't all THAT dumb.

The FBI is now investigating the robberies and recently informed the NBA that it believes the break-ins are the work of a "Transnational South American Theft Group," that is "well-organized and sophisticated."

Regardless of whether it's professionals, or just some local loser kids who think it'd be funny to burglarize the backup point guard's house or punter's house while they're at an away game, the next time someone enters an athlete's house, he or she may get an unexpected surprise.