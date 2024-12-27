Luka Doncic Out At Worse Time Possible For Struggling NBA League

NBA fans won't be seeing Luka Doncic any time soon.

The Dallas Mavericks guard has been ruled out indefinitely for at least a month when he will be reevaluated after suffering a left calf strain while playing on Christmas Day. The 5x All-Star and last year's NBA scoring champion knew immediately something was wrong when he suddenly picked up his dribble, grimaced in pain and looked toward the Mavs bench, who immediately took him out.

Doncic didn't return for the rest of Wednesday night's game and will not be suiting up again until most likely February - not ideal for the NBA, which continues to lose its audience.

THE MAVERICKS ARE IN 4TH PLACE IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

For an NBA league that is desperate for star power to try and bring in any sort of television rating, especially after coming up short on Christmas Day to the NFL, Doncic being out does not help the cause whatsoever. The star is expected to miss at least 15 games, of which only a handful are against teams below .500.

Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists so far this season, and there's no guarantee that when he eventually does come back that he will be 100%, as he has a history of injuries to the same calf muscle.

Luka missed the last two preseasons as well as sitting out multiple games in the 2022 playoffs due to a calf injury. This year he has already missed 8 games due to various leg issues.

All eyes will be on Kyrie Irving to try and keep the No. 4 Mavericks in relative competition in the Western Conference while Luka is out as the team tries to return to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row after losing to the Boston Celtics in 5 games last season.

All eyes, that is, of basketball and sports fans that actually tune into an NBA game these days.