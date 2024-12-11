Tua Tagovailoa Warns He's Got Armed Guards 'Protecting My Home' After Joe Burrow Break-In Report

Most of us were shocked to hear that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his home broken into on Monday.

Even Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was asked by the media about his thoughts on the Burrow break-in news.

Tua commented but also gave a stern warning. He let the media (and burglars) know he has a home security detail that loves the Second Amendment and protects his home.

So, if anyone's thinking of breaking in, they'll be entering the jungle.

"Little too close for my comfort with my family being inside the house. So we got personal security to take care of all of that," Tagovailoa said. He shared a story of a prior case of breaking and entering that inspired him to invest in heavily armed security. "One of my cars [had gotten broken into]," Tagovailoa shared.

Joe Burrow had his home burglarized while the Cincy QB was playing in Arlington, taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 14's Monday Night matchup.

Tua continued, "When we are on the road we've got someone with my wife. We've got someone also at the house surveying the house."

"Just let that be known they are armed so I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice."

WATCH:

As OutKick's Matt Reigle wrote, a woman was present in Burrow's mansion when a burglar broke in through a bedroom window.

For the Miami Dolphins QB, investing some of his $212.4 million contract extension money in guys with weapons protecting his home sounded like a good idea.

Burrow was another case of an athlete being targeted by burglars. In these cases, the question pops up as to why these public figures won't invest their gobs of money to beef up personal security.

On Wednesday, Burrow followed up the news of his break-in.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said, "and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

Burrow has given shaky comments on gun control in the past (as covered by OutKick's Armando Salguero) — it'll be a true question whether this recent break-in will lead to more guys with guns protecting Burrow's home going forward.

