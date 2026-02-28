It's Safe To Say Shia LaBeouf Is NOT A Fan Of Mike Piazza

Maybe Piazza's cold shoulder is the origin story for why LaBeouf is such a weird dude.

I'm sure many of you are familiar with the Eminem song "Stan."

In it, Eminem raps from the perspective of a crazed fan (Stan) writing letters to his favorite rapper. In this case, Slim Shady himself.

Each verse is a different letter, and every subsequent letter gets more and more aggressive before the song reaches its climax. Eventually, you realize that Stan killed himself and his family while driving drunk, distraught over the fact that Eminem ignored him.

Actor and Mardi Gras enthusiast, Shia LaBeouf, may be a real-life version of Stan, and the object of his ire is none other than Hall of Fame catcher, Mike Piazza.

"I remember trying to get Mike Piazza's autograph… for my whole life," LaBeouf said on the Channel 5 podcast 5Cast.

"We used to go to Dodgers games, Big Brother's program used to give tickets out… Brent Butler always signed, Hideo Nomo always signed."

Then, LaBeouf delivered his message to the former All-Star catcher, looking dead in the camera's eye.

"Mike Piazza, you're a BITCH, bro!"

LaBeouf went on to say that Piazza's apparent snubs made him want to be a better role model to his fans, obliging with any fan's request to take a picture or get an autograph within reason.

"Not unless I'm with my kid, or eating some food, or chasing some ass," LaBeouf replied when asked if he would ever turn a fan down.

I was expecting the comments section to be a giant roast of Shia LaBeouf — he has been an easy target lately — but most of the fine folks on X were quite measured in their responses.

I'm torn here.

On one hand, I feel for LaBeouf. It sucks meeting your heroes and then getting rejected by them for a simple autograph.

And it wasn't just once; the poor kid was turned down 90 times.

On the other hand, you think he would have gotten the hint after the first few times Piazza ignored him.

Also, you never know why celebrities turn down autographs. And harboring a grudge this long over something as simple as a baseball player rejecting you for an autograph is absolutely wild.

Then again, this is Shia LaBeouf we are talking about.

Maybe Piazza's cold shoulder is the origin story for why LaBeouf is such a weird ass dude.

Who's to say?

Either way, I think Mike Piazza and Shia LaBeouf should get together, squash the beef, and then sign some autographs for each other.

It would be a really nice moment and would probably make the streets of New Orleans a lot safer in the process.