Hollywood Star Explains How Political Disagreement Nearly Destroyed Great Friendship

It appears Shia LaBeouf allowed politics to derail a great friendship in his younger years.

LaBeouf explains in the upcoming documentary "Megadoc" how his mentor Jon Voight and he shared a special relationship in his younger years, according to Variety. "Megadoc" is an upcoming documentary about the film "Megalopolis."

"He was like my mentor from a young age. He was like the first real actor I ever met, and he’s the first one who put me on to [Dustin] Hoffman’s repertoire… He would sit in a room with me and watch all these movies back to back, and [that] made me fall in love with the process and the craft, because before that, I was just a poor kid making money," LaBeouf says in the film.

The two famously starred together in "Holes" and some "Transformers" films prior to their new project. However, it all went wrong and LaBeouf had to figure out a way to make amends.

Shia LaBeouf talks reconciling relationship with Jon Voight.

"The first version [of the script for "Megalopolis"] I read was about five years ago. [Coppola] did a table read. And in the time from that read to this film, I had basically f*cked my whole life up. I was in the midst of doing my ninth step in this program I’m in, and I had to go make amends to Voight because Voight’s politics and mine are very different. I love him very much," LaBeouf explains in the upcoming documentary "Megadoc," according to Variety.

The problem?

As he stated, politics, but he fortunately grew up and fixed it.

"We had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone. Didn’t talk to him for years," the talented 39-year-old actor explained.

Voight is one of the most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump in America, and it's been that way going back to Trump's first run for President.

He's never been ashamed to make it clear he stands firmly with Trump, despite being in an industry where that's wildly unpopular.

Clearly, LaBeouf had some issues in his younger years, and he allowed political differences to nearly ruin a great relationship with his mentor.

Instead of refusing to fix the situation, he eventually got his mind right and took care of business by making amends.

That's an incredibly important message to share in our current climate. You can't let political disagreements ruin close relationships. Nobody is going to ask you on your deathbed who you voted for. They'll only care about the life you lived and the legacy you left behind.

Don't let politics ruin your friendships. It's just not worth it, and we're all on this planet for far too short of a time to waste it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.