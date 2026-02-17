Shia LaBeouf Gets Punched In The Face During Night Out At Mardi Gras That Involves Trip To Hospital & Arrest

Shia LaBeouf had an interesting night into early morning out in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. An early morning that involved a trip to the hospital and an arrest.

TMZ reports that the 39-year-old actor was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries after he got into a fight with a bar employee early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows LaBeouf, shirtless, in the street face-to-face with a man before receiving treatment from medics and ending up in the back of an ambulance.

According to TMZ, the New Orleans Police Department told them the actor was allegedly getting "too rowdy at a bar in the French Quarter."

When LaBeouf was asked to leave by an employee of the bar, he went outside and allegedly started hitting the employee with a closed fist.

Shirtless In The Street Is Never A Great Sign

They say he returned and was more aggressive than he was the first time around. Another video from his night out shows him on the receiving end of some big punches to the face.

These weren’t love taps by any stretch of the imagination and could account for those unknown injuries that landed him in the back of an ambulance.

This video starts with the actor already on the street with several people standing over him. As he tries to stand up, he's greeted with a few punches encouraging him to stay down.

This seems to have taken place after his initial fight with the bar employee.

Following his reported trip to the hospital, Shia LaBeouf was then arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

That's not how everyone spends their Mardi Gras, but people are known to have a little too much fun from time to time in New Orleans.

Fights do breakout in the streets and, although it's less than ideal, it is somewhat heartwarming to see an actor who hasn’t become so full of themselves that they can't rub shoulders with everyday people.