Mardi Gras Mayhem: Boomer Throws Bombs At Biggin' Who Doesn't Blink

All hell broke loose over the weekend at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans over the weekend where cameras caught a battle for the ages.

In one corner, we had a pissed off Boomer who decided he wanted to go a few rounds with a big girl who took a few punches and just kept on coming after grandpa, who instantly regretted taking on one of the biggest competitors in Mardi Gras fight history.

Watch grandpa land a couple of lefts straight to Biggins' face and then watch her reaction:

Oh hell no!!!!!!

Grandpa instantly starts backpedaling as soon as he realizes Yokozuna didn't even budge. Instead, she came right at him with a right fist raised in the air like she was going to pound his punk ass into submission.

I'm telling you right now, there are a few places in this world you don't want to get into a street fight with a woman and No. 1 or No. 2 on that list has to be NOLA. Are you kidding me? She ate a CLEAN left and absolutely wanted to beat grandpa's ass into the pavement.

I'll go ahead and say it: I would gladly roll into any NOLA bar with Biggin'. What an absolute warrior. There are plenty of tough guys out there who would've crumbled after taking that straight left.

"Big girl ate those punches like she was on a 3-minute lunch break," one Facebook fight analyst noted.

So true.

Meanwhile, at the Grand Marais parade in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, fists were flying Sunday. Watch how some lady rolls up into the action with a baby stroller while another woman carries a toddler into the madness.

Good times, Louisiana.