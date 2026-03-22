Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Dances On Kentucky's Grave With SAVAGE Social Media Post

Haliburton is the first, but he won't be the only one.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been bounced from the NCAA Tournament a little earlier than their fans are used to, and Big Blue Nation is not happy.

There's been plenty of talk about Kentucky's $22 million roster, and a 7-seed and a second round exit definitely aren't what fans and boosters had in mind when this team was being put together in the offseason.

The noise is sure to get loud this summer as head coach Mark Pope continues to search for answers, but there's an early leader in the clubhouse for best Kentucky troll on the internet following their blowout loss at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones.

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That's ISU alum and current NBA star (and professional hater) Tyrese Haliburton, and he's pulling no punches.

His Cyclones absolutely took it to the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, and, as they say, to the victor goes the spoils.

Haliburton's troll on X stems from the fact that all the former Wildcats players are probably more tied to their former coach, John Calipari, who is now in Fayetteville coaching the Razorbacks.

You can tell Wildcats fans are pretty butt-hurt judging by the comments they left below Haliburton's post.

That's how you know he struck a nerve.

Making fun of the dude's fiancée and hoping he reinjures his Achilies? I'd expect nothing less from this fanbase.

Stay classy, Big Blue Nation.

Haliburton is the first, but he won't be the only one.

I expect the trolls to come fast and furious for the Wildcats after this one. It comes with the territory of being a blue blood that is experiencing some relative downtimes.

I don't think Kentucky will be down forever, so guys like Tyrese Haliburton might want to get their licks in on the program while they can.

The Wildcats will be back, but in the meantime, social media will be radioactive for anyone in the Lexington area.

You gotta love March!