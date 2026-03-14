If You Can't Beat 'Em, Accuse 'Em: The Dirty Playbook Of Kentucky Wildcats Fans

Is Golden a scumbag you wouldn't let near your basketball program or the savior that Big Blue Nation needs?

The Florida Gators are on what we in the business would call a bit of a roll.

As of Saturday, they are undefeated in the all-important month of March over the last two years. They have compiled a 15-0 record and beaten some of the best teams the country has to offer in the process.

One of those teams that has been caught in the warpath of the Gators is Kentucky, and the Wildcats once again saw their hopes of an SEC Championship dashed by Florida on Friday.

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Not only have the Gators beaten Kentucky all three times they've played this season, but the Wildcats have never led for a single second of game time, something Florida coach Todd Golden has been all too eager to remind everyone.

And it is this simple fact that has Wildcats fans reaching into their bags and pulling out some of the worst coping mechanisms they have to offer.

For Kentucky fans, it's simple: if you can't beat ‘em, accuse ’em of sexual assault.

There are so many more examples, but you get the point.

My first article with OutKick nearly a year ago was about how Todd Golden successfully led his team to a national championship while dealing with the outside noise of sexual assault allegations.

And that's all they ended up being: allegations.

Golden was cleared of any wrongdoing by multiple investigations and the case was eventually dismissed.

That hasn't stopped opposing fans from using the false allegations as ammo to try and tear the guy down after he's done smacking around their program for 40 minutes.

I'm a diehard Gator fan, so I see it all too often, but the most hilarious part of all of it is that before the cries of "pedophile" and "creep," the fans of places like Kentucky are all too eager to speculate that Golden will one day join their ranks as the next head coach of their team.

Which one is it, Wildcats fans?

Is he a scumbag you wouldn't let near your basketball program or the savior that Big Blue Nation needs?

Regardless, it's sad to see how low Kentucky fans will stoop just because their basketball program isn't what it used to be.

Todd Golden is a hell of a basketball coach and an innocent man.

You'll either have to accept that or get better at basketball, because the trolls and false allegations only go so far when your team can't hold a lead for a second the entire season against him.

Find a new slant or find a new sport.