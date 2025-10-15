Tyrese Haliburton Is Fully Committed To His Brewers Hate Campaign

With the NLCS underway, the Indiana Pacers star isn't letting go of his beef with his hometown team

Do not underestimate the lengths Tyrese Haliburton is willing to go to be petty.

The Indiana Pacers star — who is out for the season while recovering from a torn Achilles — wore a Chicago Cubs jersey to his team's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Haliburton was clearly showing his support for the Cubbies during their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Originally from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Haliburton grew up a Brewers fan. In fact, he was even scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game at American Family Field last summer. But after Hali and the Pacers knocked the Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs, the Brewers canceled his first-pitch appearance.

And Haliburton took that personally.

"So I said I'm no longer a Brewers fan," Haliburton explained on the Pat McAfee Show in April.

He not only abandoned his Brewers fanhood. He’s also made it his mission to become the team’s biggest troll. Unfortunately for him, though, Milwaukee won the NLDS 3–2, eliminating the Cubs from the postseason.

No matter. Hali now has a new team to root for: the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Brewers opened up the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday night, the two-time All Star showed up to the Pacers preseason game wearing a Shohei Ohtani jersey.

The Dodgers took the first two games in Milwaukee and now head to L.A. with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. In other words, things are looking good for Haliburton and his fellow Brewers haters.

But just in case Milwaukee turns things around, he might want to start shopping for Blue Jays and Mariners jerseys.