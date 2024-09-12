Miami Police Warned Of 'Noticeable Surge' In Threats Against Law Enforcement Amid Tyreek Hill Backlash

An internal police memo sent to police departments in South Florida this week warned of a "noticeable surge" in threatening language directed at law enforcement following the Tyreek Hill traffic stop on Sunday.

The memo from the Southeast Florida Fusion Center (SEFFC), which is a local arm of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and works collaboratively across jurisdictions to share information that protects the nation from crimes and terrorist activity, was sent on Sept. 9 and is in effect through Thursday night's Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday evening and police will work inside, outside and around the perimeter of the stadium.

Memo To Officers: Protect Yourselves

The SEFFC memo calls for the "need for ongoing monitoring of open-source platforms to identify credible threats and evaluate their severity."

It advises law enforcement to "remain alert and mindful of the online environment, taking precautionary steps to protect themselves, while also remaining focused on fostering transparency with the public."

Some of the online threats to law enforcement in the aftermath of the now-viral Hill traffic stop include:

1. "Every single cop should be castrated and made to live like cattle."

2. "A good cop is a dead cop."

3. "These cops all deserve to be gunned down."

No Confirmed Threat Hours Before Game

Hill was pulled over before Sunday's game just outside Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play, and then got into a heated interaction with MDPD motorcycle officer Danny Torres.

The police later released the body camera footage of the incident. The video, along with online opinions and appearances by Hill on CNN and NBC Nightly News, not to mention his press conferences as a player, have garnered plenty of attention.

OutKick contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department Thursday afternoon as that is the agency primarily tasked with working Thursday evening's game.

Det. Argemis Colome, the spokesperson for the MDPD, said that as of Thursday afternoon – hours before the game's 8:15 kickoff – there is no credible threat.

"What they do is have a briefing for every game, for every major event, and they always tell us for public safety and officer safety to be vigilant, but we have no confirmed threats of any sort for this event," Colome said.

"There's no credible threat that they've observed."

Enough Police At Game?

A police source told OutKick earlier on Thursday that the Dolphins had a difficult time enlisting the usual number of Miami-Dade Police to work the game.

The Dolphins, following Sunday's incident between Hill and Torres, released a statement calling for sanctions against the 27-year veteran officer.

Officer Torres received union support from the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. Hill similarly received support from teammates and others.

Both Hill and Torres have hired attorneys.

As to Thursday night's game, Det. Colome said it will be covered by the usual number of officers. The numbers of police present will not fall short.

"It's been met," Colome said of the necessary numbers of officers on duty. He declined to say how many officers, exactly, that might be.

"Even if I did know the number, I couldn't disclose it for operational safety," Colome said. "We don't want to let the bad guys know, ‘Yeah we only have X-amount of officers there." But the number was met. We definitely have adequate staffing. It’s not an issue."

The Dolphins are playing their longtime AFC East Division rival Bills for the lead in the division.