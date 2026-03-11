IndyCar Team Adds A Dash Of SEC Flavor For Grand Prix Of Arlington

IndyCar wraps up a season-opening triple-header this weekend with the first-ever running of the Grand Prix of Arlington.

While we haven't seen it in person yet, this event has all the hallmarks of a future staple on the IndyCar schedule, and, to mark the occasion, one team is rolling out a special livery with a little SEC flavor.

Meyer Shank Racing announced that they'll be running a special Texas A&M University livery on Felix Rosenqvist's No. 60 Honda, and it looks pretty spectacular.

It's a heck of a livery, and not the first time Texas A&M has been one of the team's cars this season.

I think this may have sealed the deal for me when it comes to MSR liveries and them having the highest success rate when rolling out a one-off look.

They've done a lot of great liveries thanks to their SiriusXM partnership, running liveries representing different satellite radio channels.

Last season, we saw a really great Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath tribute, a cool Metallica look, and an eye-popping Grateful Dead paint job.

Even just this season, the team used an awesome Tom Petty livery for the opening two races in St. Petersburg and Phoenix.

I don't think it'll be too hard to spot the Aggies-Mobile (if that's not what they're calling it, they're welcome to use that), because I get the sense it should be running toward the front.

MSR has a habit of punching above its weight class, thanks in part to a really solid driver lineup of Rosenqvist and teammate Marcus Armstrong.

On the only street race so far, Armstrong and Rosenqvist finished P11 and P12, respectively, while in Phoenix, Armstrong finished a really impressive P5 on the first oval of the season.