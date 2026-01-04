Indianapolis Colts Say They're Running It Back Despite Collapse At End Of Season

Indianapolis collapsed at end of season, finished under .500 and hasn't made playoffs since 2020

The Indianapolis Colts have not made the playoffs since 2020 and definitely didn't do it this season as they lost their last seven games.

And did we mention they finished under .500?

But despite those black marks on the resume, the organization is running it back with coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, the club said in a statement.

Colts Think They're Close

I texted OutKick's Dan Dakich the news Sunday afternoon. The disbelief of his reaction was obvious.

"Can't," he said.

They can. And they are.

Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday and explain the decision that was primarily hers.

And let me tell you what the general gist of this is going to be:

The Colts think they're close to being pretty good.

They were 8-2 after 10 games and thought themselves perhaps the best team in the AFC and certainly the best team in the AFC South.

Colts Dismiss Hard Luck

That's the reason they went all in at the trade deadline and gave up multiple first-round draft picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But then starting quarter Daniel Jones fractured his leg. And then he ruptured his Achilles.

And Gardner suffered multiple injuries that kept him from playing, much less living up to the trade's expectations.

That led to the team not just falling off the table, but landing on its head and breaking its nose and dislocating its hip and biting its tongue in the process. It was a mess amid that season-ending losing skid that Hail Mary addition Philip Rivers could not help.

Irsay-Gordon Confidence In Current Leadership

But everyone comes back because the Colts in general, and Irsay-Gordon in particular, are sold what happened early in the season was real and what happened late in the season was sheer bad luck and rough happenstance.

The club keeping Ballard and Steichen strongly suggests the team will try to re-sign Jones as their starting quarterback – which might not be quite so expensive since he's still trying to walk again following his surgery.

None of this, of course, accounts for the fact the team is 70-78-1 under Ballard dating back to 2017. The last time the club has been to the playoffs under the GM is 2020.

That, of course, also does not account for the fact the team is 25-26 during Steichen's three seasons without a playoff appearance.

But Irsay-Gordon, who has spent a lot of time around the head coach and general manager and the sidelines and practices, is apparently certain she has the right people in place.