Indianapolis Colts Benching 'Tired' Anthony Richardson For Old Joe Flacco

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson won't have to worry about being too "tired" on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team has decided that it has a better chance to win with 39-year-old Joe Flacco, who will start in Week 9.

Despite Indianapolis having one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, Richardson has struggled mightily in his second season.

The Colts are 4-4 this season, even with Richardson's ineffective performance. That's mostly because they've been able to beat other bad quarterbacks.

Indianapolis' wins have come against the Bears, Steelers, Titans and Dolphins. So, that's four wins against Caleb Williams (in his third NFL start), Justin Fields, Will Levis and Tyler Huntley/Tim Boyle.

But their record means that the Colts are still alive for a playoff berth in the AFC and clearly the team thinks that Flacco gives them a better chance to win.

Richardson drew ire from the sports media, and likely inside the Colts' locker room, for admitting that he subbed himself out for a play in Sunday's loss against the Houston Texans.

Why? Because he was "tired."

Even if that's what happened, it's probably best to keep that piece of information to yourself.

The Colts had high hopes for Richardson, who looked electric before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4 of his rookie season.

While Richardson has been banged up again this season, it doesn't seem like injuries are the reason for his poor play. It probably has more to do with his lack of experience.

Richardson only started for one full season in college and then played just three-and-a-half NFL games last year.

He's not adapting well to the professional game, particularly with the passing aspect. That's pretty important for a quarterback, I would say.

Richardson is completing just 44 percent of his passes this season (which is the worst in the NFL by a very wide margin) and has more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (4). He's also fumbled five times, although the team lost only one of them.

Richardson and Will Levis are the only quarterbacks who have at least seven interceptions this season while attempting fewer than 150 passes. In fact, no QB has at least seven interceptions without attempting at least 200 passes.

So, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft heads to the bench in favor of Joe Flacco, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, nearly one month before Richardson turned six years old.

It's a big blow for Richardson, who was supposed to be the franchise quarterback for the Colts. While players sometimes rebound from adversity, top quarterback picks getting replaced in their second season is rarely a good sign.

He's also the second Top 5 quarterback from the 2023 draft to be benched after the Carolina Panthers sat Bryce Young earlier this season.

The Houston Texans have to be laughing right about now, as the No. 2 pick in that draft, CJ Stroud, is much more likely to win the NFL MVP than hit the bench.

Plus, the other quarterback taken in the first 35 picks in that draft was Will Levis by the Tennessee Titans, another AFC South rival.

While the Titans and Colts will both be back in the quarterback market again this off-season, the Texans are set for years to come.

Unless, of course, 39-year-old Joe Flacco turns himself into 40-year-old Tom Brady.

But I don't think anyone is counting on that.