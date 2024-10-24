Bryce Young Gets What Could Be One Final Start As The Carolina Panthers Quarterback

This could be it for Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers. He's starting again on Sunday, this time against the Denver Broncos, because Andy Dalton is injured. But there are no promises beyond that.

There are no promises he'll get another opportunity the following week. There are no promises he'll go back to the bench. There are no promises he'll even be on the team.

Nothing is guaranteed.

Bryce Young Starts Against Broncos

All we know is Young is getting one more chance to succeed – or fail, as he has in losing 16 of his 18 starts with the team.

And everything beyond that is undecided.

Uncertain.

"Right now, we're going to go with Bryce and he's excited about it," Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters on Wednesday. "He's been an absolute stud through this whole process. He's been engaged, involved in what we're doing, and so he's excited about this opportunity. I'm fired up for him to just have another opportunity to get in there and play some football."

Young is starting because Andy Dalton was in an auto accident with his family on Tuesday. There were no major injuries, per the Panthers. But Dalton sprained the thumb on his right (throwing) hand.

Dalton Thumb Means He's Out For Now

That makes gripping and passing the football a problem the Panthers aren't going to mend by Sunday, especially with the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 draft on the roster as an alternative. So Young, who was benched in favor of Dalton after the first two games, goes back in there.

And what happens next is anyone's guess.

Why?

Because this situation is no longer black and white. There are sources around the NFL who say the Panthers already have an evaluation on who and what Young is and is likely to be.

So, how Young performs against the Broncos' No. 3 scoring and total defense isn't likely to alter that evaluation significantly.

Sources: Panthers Open To A Trade

These same sources believe the Panthers are open to trading Young before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline if they can get "good" value for him.

Teams have indeed called the Panthers to ask about Young's availability, per one source.

All of that makes Sunday's start interesting because it means if Young plays poorly, well, he might get traded before the deadline. Or he might go back to the bench. Or the Panthers might be forced to continue playing him if Dalton isn't ready the following week.

And if Young plays great, the Panthers might trade him before the deadline – albeit amid a more enthusiastic market. Or he might go back to the bench so he doesn't get injured in the final game before the trade deadline. Or he might play the following week.

Bryce Young Not Sweating ‘Stuff’

It's like there is no bullseye Young can hit to exact a definitive outcome. Because there are multiple possible outcomes in play.

That probably doesn't matter to Young.

"You know, for me, it's just day by day," Young said Wednesday. "I'm not really a huge big picture, send-a-message, big thing. I want to do everything I can to be the best I can today. There are meetings and practice, and then, obviously, help the team win on Sunday.

"Whatever comes from that, how things are perceived in the building, throughout the world, league, that's always stuff no matter what it is, stuff I can't control."

This is a second-year player who is 23, but sometimes acts like he's 33, being served by his seemingly imperturbable attitude.

Because there's frankly a lot of uncertainty swirling around him. Some of that is not his doing.

Young Compared To First-Round QBs

He clearly has not played to the level of a No. 1 overall selection. The fact is, eight quarterbacks have been drafted in the first round of the last two drafts.

And of the six who have started games – J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix have not – Young has the lowest completion percentage, the lowest passer rating, the lowest yards per game average and the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio.

So, no bueno.

But the team around Young is also perhaps the worst of all the ones those young quarterbacks are playing on.

The Panthers are not on solid footing about anything at the moment with their 1-6 record. The only significant thing they're presently competing for is the chance to be bad enough to get the No. 1 overall selection in next year's draft.

Canales Can't Speak Definitively

And that is a reason Young could be expendable.

And why Canales cannot give a definitive answer about anything regarding the quarterback, including whether he can win his starting job back with a good performance on Sunday.

"We're going to evaluate Andy's thumb, and we'll go week to week with our decision," Canales said. "[President of Football Operations/General Manger] Dan [Morgan], [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Brandt [Tilis] and I will talk together about the right thing to do for the team."

That spells out the situation quite perfectly: Anything can happen.