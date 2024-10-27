Colts Fall To Texans And Fans Have Given Up On Anthony Richardson

It was a rough day at the office for Anthony Richardson.

In a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback went 10 of 32 for 175 yards, a touchdown and a very costly interception.

Richardson had some flashes of greatness — like a 69-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs in the first quarter — but they were few and far between, and the second-year QB continues to struggle to find consistency or to move the chains.

Indy converted just two of 13 third downs in the Week 8 match-up.

There was also a bizarre moment in the third quarter that had everyone scratching their heads.

Down 10 points, Richardson had the Colts' offense in scoring position. On second-and-goal, he was taken down at the line of scrimmage, and he subbed himself out. The former Florida Gator has dealt with multiple injuries already in his career. In fact, he missed two games this season with an obllique injury. So fans assumed he got banged up again.

But nope — he was just "out of breath."

Even Pat McAfee called him out after that, writing on X: "I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson.. The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential."

Even after all of that, though, Indianapolis still had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter, trailing by three points with roughly one minute remaining. But with the help of very bad clock management and a fumble from Richardson on the final play of the game, the Colts couldn't get themselves into field goal range.

Fans voiced their frustrations on social media.

The Colts fell to 4-4 with the loss and take on the Minnesota Vikings next. The Texans now sit comfortably at the top of the AFC South at 6-2.