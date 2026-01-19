Indiana Once Again Dominates The Attendance Scoreboard

I'm not sure if this says more about Indiana's ability to travel as a fanbase or Miami's inability to fill their own home stadium.

Trophies aren't handed out nor are banners hung for having the most fans in attendance at a neutral site game in college football, but if they were, the Indiana Hoosiers would be on their way to a dynasty.

The Hoosier faithful made their pilgrimages to both the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl, showing up and showing out in droves to cheer on America's favorite underdog-turned-powerhouse story.

It looks like Monday's National Championship game is yielding much of the same results in the stands, as the Red and White have made the trek from snowy Bloomingdale to sunny Miami Gardens for the decisive game of the College Football Playoff.

Even the exorbitant ticket prices couldn't keep these college football fanatics out of the gates of Hard Rock Stadium.

What makes this feat even more impressive for the Hoosiers is that this is supposed to be a home game for the Miami Hurricanes.

It looks like someone forgot to tell 'Canes fans this game was taking place in their home stadium.

Even the broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit went out of their way to mention that the crowd split was "at least 60/40" in favor of the Indiana Hoosiers and their fans.

Now, it's time to address the elephant in the room: Miami has a hard time filling their stadium even during the regular season.

But you would think that with a national championship on the line and with the game being in their proverbial backyard that the Canes would be able to pack the house at Hard Rock.

I'm not sure if this says more about Indiana's ability to travel as a fanbase or Miami's inability to fill their own home stadium, but either way this is an unprecedented national title from a crowd perspective.

If the Hurricanes can somehow overcome coach Cig and the Hoosiers, though, I'm sure they won't mind all the "fake fan" allegations.

Flags fly forever.