Indiana, Miami Drop Epic Hype Videos Ahead Of Title Game, Will Have Fans Going Crazy: WATCH

Indiana and Miami play in the national title game at 7:30 EST.

Miami and Indiana will have fans ready to run through a brick wall ahead of the national title game.

The Hoosiers and Miami kick at 7:30 on ESPN for the chance to carve a place in history forever in the college football world.

The stakes, very literally, can't get higher. This is what it's all about. One final shot for endless glory and a title trophy.

Indiana and Miami release dueling hype videos for national title game.

As OutKick readers know, you can't have a major college football game without some great hype content, and both teams are serving up their fans a lot of red meat to dig into.

Both programs dropped awesome hype videos to shoot adrenaline right into the souls of fans. You can check out both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Indiana:

Miami:

Who is amped up and ready to do battle? I know I sure am. I have no dog in this fight other than wanting to see Indiana's epic run end on the highest note possible, and I'm still unbelievably excited.

Job well-done by both teams to bring some serious heat with their hype videos. You love to see it, and the table is now set for an epic night.

Are you not entertained?

Do you have a prediction for the national title game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.