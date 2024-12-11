Some Nerds Are Mad Because Indiana Moved Graduation Time To Allow Students To Attend CFP Game

The Indiana Hoosiers have had a magical year that no one saw coming. And that includes whoever schedules the graduation ceremonies.

In the first season under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosers went 11-1 and secured a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. As the No. 10 seed, Indiana will face No. 7 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on Dec. 20. The only problem is that Indiana also has winter commencement ceremonies on that same day — making it nearly impossible for students, faculty and staff to attend both events.

So the university devised a solution. Instead of their originally scheduled times of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the ceremonies will be moved to 9 a.m. and noon. The change gives attendees enough time to make the three-hour trek north to South Bend before the 8 pm. kickoff, if they're so inclined.

But not everyone was pleased with this solution. In fact, the university is now facing intense backlash on social media from students and alumni who believe the school is prioritizing sports over academics.

All this whining might be justified if Indiana had moved the commencement ceremonies to a completely different day. That sort of rescheduling would affect families' travel plans, hotel bookings and flights. But bumping up the events just a couple of hours is not likely to affect anything other than a few brunch reservations.

It's also worth noting that no one is downplaying the accomplishments of these Fall graduates. The school is simply giving its students and administrators a chance to celebrate both commencement and Indiana's first-ever CFP — without having to sacrifice one or the other.

But if you were forced to change your restaurant reservation in Bloomington next Friday, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.