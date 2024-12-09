CFP Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Matchups & TV Networks

The inaugural College Football Playoff bracket is set, and we have our 12 teams that will battle it out to see who's the last team standing on Monday, January 20 in Atlanta.

For the first time in the history of college football, teams will host home games that will decide which teams move on to the Elite 8 of college football and play in official bowl games. For example, the winner of the Tennessee-Ohio State game will move on to the coveted January 1 Rose Bowl where one of those teams will face No. 1 seed Oregon.

2024 CFP Schedule & TV network broadcast assignments

First round (Dec. 20-21) Friday, Dec. 20: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame | 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN | Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrathSaturday, Dec. 21: No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State | 12 p.m. | TNT/MAX | Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint KessenichSaturday, Dec. 21: No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas | 4 p.m. | TNT/MAX | Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregorSaturday, Dec. 21: No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State | 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN | Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1) Fiesta Bow l: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU winner | 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 | ABC/ESPN | Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson winner | 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN | Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee winner | 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN | Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana winner | 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN | Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana winner | 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 | ABC/ESPN | Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath Semifinals (Jan. 9-10) Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 | ESPN | TBD Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN | TBD

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 | ESPN | TBD CFP National Championship 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 | ESPNMercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GeorgiaChris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

How much did ESPN pay to broadcast the CFP playoffs?

In March, ESPN/Disney agreed to a new six-year, $7.8 BILLION contract with the NCAA for broadcast rights to carry the playoff through the 2031-32 season.

The deal calls for ESPN to pay $1.3 billion annually starting in 2026-27.

Why is TNT broadcasting 2024 CFP games?

According to reports, the deal from TNT was just too good to pass up for ESPN.

"We took a step back and asked ourselves, 'Was this better or worse for college football?'" ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro told Sports Business Journal. "And we ultimately decided that [WBD] putting their networks behind these games would be a net positive."

The deal gave ESPN "financial flexibility," according to Pitaro.

TNT is reportedly paying nine figures each year it broadcasts early-round games, which will be used by ESPN to help off-set its commitment.

The current deal calls for TNT to broadcast first round games in 2024 and 2025.

Starting in 2026, TNT will broadcast two quarterfinal games along with first-round games through the 2028 season.

