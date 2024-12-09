Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Actually Googled Indiana's Curt Cignetti To Learn About His CFP Opponent

You don’t often hear of opposing coaches following the advice of their counterparts, but Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has done just that.

Freeman and his squad will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the No. 7-No. 10 (respectively) matchup in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 20. The Irish face a team that’s led by perhaps the most outspoken and confident coach in the country - Curt Cignetti - who has made himself an internet sensation since taking over the Hoosiers in 2023.

Last year, the world took notice of him when he shared an electric quote on how he convinces players to sign on to Bloomington.

"I win. Goggle me," was all he said.

Name a more savage quote from a football coach in the past 5 years. Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Freeman may not have known a lot about Cignetti before he arrived in the Big 10, but in 11 days, the two will become fully acquainted with each other To prepare for their meeting, Freeman revealed in a news conference that he took Cignetti’s advice and used Google to learn more about him.

"I didn’t know much about him," Freeman said . "I took a minute and Googled him and looked at some of the things he’s done in the past at his other places. He’s won everywhere he’s been. He’s done a great job and we expect a great opponent."

Actually googling a guy who made himself famous by telling people to do just that is a perfect full circle moment. Some might say it's a troll, but the amount of praise Freeman gave Cignetti and the Hoosiers suggests it's not.

While some might not think this matchup has much potential, it could be a great way to kick off the College Football Playoff. We’ll find out in a little more than a week.